The following day, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) hit Barcia with a three-point penalty in the championship and a $3,000 fine—although he kept his runner up finish. Again, this was not the #51’s first run-in with another rider in 2022 (see his takeout on Anderson in the Anaheim 1 main event or his first-lap takeout on Justin Bogle in the San Diego main event).

Well last night at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale, Barcia pulled off yet another aggressive move. This go round’s victim was Malcolm Stewart. Entering the day, Stewart (295 points), Barcia (291), and Marvin Musquin (287) were all battling for third in the standings—which brings a large chunk of change into the pocket by finishing top three in the series. Musquin has finished top three numerous times whereas Barcia finished a career best fourth several times so P3 would be a new career best and P3 in the standings for Stewart would be a huge leap from his last two seasons of career bests (seventh in 2020 and sixth in 2021).

Late in the main event, Stewart was charging hard in hopes of keeping his third place in the standings as he had a single point on the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing rider. Stewart made his way fourth and then caught and passed Barcia cleanly in a 180-degree turn, earning a couple more valuable points on the #51 and take over the final spot on the race podium. But it did not last long as Barcia responded several turns later with a not-so-nice pass of his own. This time, as with the Indiana incident with Anderson, Barcia once again took an aggressive angle and only turned his bike after hard contact was made into the side of Stewart’s Husqvarna FC 450.

The move of the night that had everyone talking: