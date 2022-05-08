“Obviously the fans aren’t happy,” Barcia said on the podium. “We were racing for a championship, you know, third in points. I was doing everything I could. Obviously, it was an aggressive pass, I’ll own that. What am I supposed to say? I’m out there racing for this championship. That’s what I wanted was third. I was going for it. I would like to think that he would have done the same thing, but maybe not. Sorry guys. I’m out here racing for a living, this is what I do. You can bring the boos, but love or hate it, this is me.”

A few hours after the dust settled, the AMA did hand down a penalty for Barcia who was already on probation. The AMA decided to incur a 10-point penalty which allowed Barcia to retain his podium result on the night but did ultimately cost him fourth in the championship as Musquin’s fifth place finish earned him 305 points on the year which was now greater than the 302 Barcia ended with following the penalty.

As for Stewart, he was not thrilled about the contact and let his feelings be known to the now partisan crowd in Salt Lake City that erupted in cheers when Stewart took to the podium for his interview.

“I was just putting a charge in and Justin just straight up t-boned me,” said Stewart. “We’ve been racing clean all year long and that was dirty. I’ll be straight up with him. We’re definitely going to have a talk after this race. But overall, I’m here to have fun and I’m so thankful to get third overall. That’s really what counts and that’s where the money is at.”

As mentioned, Stewart did end up in third in the championship which was his best season result of his career.

The drama that was playing out behind them totally shadowed over the mini battle for the win that was still going on between Anderson and Sexton. Sexton was within a second of Anderson on a couple of occasions, but Anderson always seemed to wick it back up again when things got close. Both riders dealt with a mix of lapped traffic that likely played some role in how the race played out late, but Anderson stretched out a comfortable lead in the end to cruise to his seventh win of 2022.

“It’s surreal to be riding this good,” said Anderson. “To be able to have this many wins after the last couple of years, I’ve been on a dry run, I haven’t had any wins, so to be able to have a year like this and switch teams and everything comes to fruition that I’ve worked for, it’s amazing. I’m thankful, I’m in a good spot right now, and I don’t want to take it for granted.”