Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
Live Now
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Heat 2
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown East Heat
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Enzo Lopes
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Kevin Horgmo
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Tomac and Ferrandis Re-Sign with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2023

May 7, 2022 7:55pm | by: &
Ahead of the Salt Lake City Supercross finale, big news just dropped. Both 2022 450SX Eli Tomac and 2021 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis have re-signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2023. Tomac was on a one-year deal with the team and claimed seven main event wins en route to clinching the 450SX title one round early. He is out for the supercross finale today due to a knee injury but is expected to be healthy for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which starts May 28. After claiming the title at the 16th round, Tomac was asked about his future plans. He commented:

“Yeah. I’m not saying I’m not racing next year. I’m trying to sign my next year right now, actually. That’s in the works. So heck yeah. I want to keep going.”

It appears Tomac's deal might be supercross only, as the press release from Yamaha stats the Colorado native "will return with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad for the 2023 supercross season."

Tomac winning the 2022 450SX title means he becomes the 12th two-time premier class supercross champion in AMA Supercross history. His three 450 Pro Motocross titles also means he becomes only the eight different rider to win at least two premier class SX and MX titles.

Ferrandis is in the middle of his second season with the factory 450 Yamaha effort. The French native suffered a wrist injury at the tenth round of supercross but is heading into Pro Motocross looking to defend his title. Steve Matthes had reported recently that he heard Ferrandis would be back with BluCru, which is now confirmed. Tomac and Ferrandis finished second and third, respectively, at the third round San Diego Supercross.

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Re-signs 450 Champions

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce the return of its 450 champions next year – the newly crowned 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Eli Tomac and the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis.

Fresh off of clinching his second premier-class title last weekend, Tomac put ink to paper today at the season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will return with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad for the 2023 supercross season. It was a stellar debut season for the Coloradan, who rode his Yamaha YZ450F to seven victories, including an impressive five-race win streak and also a record-breaking sixth victory at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. Tomac is now focused on returning to full fitness for the approaching outdoor season, which kicks off in three weeks’ time.

Ferrandis returns next year for his seventh season with the team, where he has enjoyed a stellar tenure with back-to-back 250SX West Championships, the 2020 250MX Championship, and the 2021 450MX Championship. Last year the rookie put himself in elite company by taking the premier class title a weekend early at the penultimate Pro Motocross round in Pala, California. The Frenchman also showed speed this season in Supercross, scoring a podium finish with his teammate in San Diego, but unfortunately, was later sidelined with an injury. Back to full fitness, Ferrandis has his sights set on defending his number-one plate in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“It is a great time to be part of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Team!  With Eli clinching the supercross championship last weekend and Dylan clinching the motocross championship last fall, we are looking forward to seeing the #1 plates on the Yamaha YZ450F!  With both Eli and Dylan signing contract extensions, we are paving the way for continued success through 2023.”

Jeremy Coker, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“It was awesome coming into this year with two championship-proven riders – the reigning 450 Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis and 2020 450 Supercross Champion Eli Tomac. We’re even more excited to go into next year with the same team and with number-one plates in the premier class of both championships. It’s good for the morale of the whole race team and is going to keep everyone focused on trying to achieve it again. Our number one goal is to have these number-one plates in the future. The whole team’s really excited and ready to prove to the world that we are prepared to do it again.”

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“It’s very exciting news. This year was basically a dream for me, being able to win as many races as we did and the championship. Initially, it was a one-year deal, so I’m really excited to go racing again in 2023. It’s a great team to be around. There’s nothing better than winning and we’re all looking to continue that.”

Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m very happy to stay another year with the team that I’ve enjoyed all of my success here in America. It will be our seventh year together, and we definitely hope to have more wins and championships in the future.”

