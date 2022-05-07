Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah for the final round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

We’ve made it to the final chapter of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series as the 17th round invades Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s always so wild how far away this moment feels when we’re at the opening round in Anaheim, but here we are!

Today will conclude not only this championship but also veteran riders Justin Brayton and Chris Blose will hang up the boots following the main events this evening. Both riders had their own special send off in the season ending press conference yesterday where each of them got some time to talk about their careers and the idea of no longer racing at the highest level. Both riders were very gracious for their time in the sport and are looking to end on a high note tonight.

Yesterday also featured the PulpMX LCQ Privateer Challenge race in the afternoon. This race consisted of 22 privateers selected from a LCQ points system devised by Steve Matthes that seeded 17 riders as well as five wildcard choices from Matthes himself. Over $110,000 was raised in a raffle where Matthes will give away a Yamaha YZ450F with the help of folks from Yamaha and that entire purse was given right back to the riders in this race. In the end, Kyle Chisholm took the win ahead of Kevin Moranz and Ryan Breece. Chisholm walked away with over $22,000 in winnings for his efforts.