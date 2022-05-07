250SX Championship Math

We could try to hype up this 250SX class battle between Hunter Lawrence and Christian Craig, but it’d be like trying to inflate a slashed tire that's missing a valve stem. With an 18-point lead over Lawrence, there just isn’t much drama for Craig navigate. All Craig needs are eight points, meaning If Lawrence wins, a 15th or better gets the job for Craig. If Lawrence gets second, all Craig needs is eighteenth. If Lawrence gets third, Craig can take 21st and still secure the title. We could keep going with this but c’mon, Craig hasn’t finished off the box all year, even with crashes. Even if he just puts it in cruise mode, which he should and probably will, he won’t have a problem getting fifteenth. Expect Craig to join the championship club this Saturday. –Hansel

The Dave Coombs Sr. East West Showdown

The drama of east vs. west is a little subdued this year, as one of the west’s brightest stars, Craig, will likely opt to pump the brakes on his shine in Salt Lake City. He’s still got a title to worry about and winning the Showdown is secondary to that. There is, however, still plenty of talent to watch. The Brothers Lawrence, Hunter and Jett, will be going for it, Austin Forkner, who’s fresh off a win in Foxborough will be fast, and Michael Mosiman, who was second in Denver, could also play a factor. Add in the rest of the 250SX hot shoes and we could have ourselves quite a melee in Rice-Eccles Stadium. –Hansel

Brick House

Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki’s Brandon Hartranft has arguably been the biggest turnaround rider of the year. After a rough rookie 450SX season last year, Hartranft has been consistently putting in solid results and had found his way up to eighth in the 450SX standings. He could still be passed by Justin Brayton in points at the finale if things don’t go his way, but to even be top 10 in points this year is a huge leap for the New Jersey native. Look for Hartranft to try to close this season off with yet another strong results as he looks to maintain P8 in the championship. –Kellen Brauer