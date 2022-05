The 2022.5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition is one of the best "Edition" motorcycles there is right now, but do you want to make it better? Listen as Kris Keefer goes over some important mods that can make your new KTM Factory Edition even easier to go fast on.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2022.5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition