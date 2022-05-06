Racer X Films: 2021 GasGas MC 450F Garage Build
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Kris Keefer/Ride Engineering / ride-engineering.com
On this specific build, I really wanted to get a more comfortable chassis setting on the 2021 GasGas MC 450F. The GasGas is known for having smooth roll-on power, but the WP suspension leaves something to be desired. That desire? Comfort! Since Ride Engineering has been developing triple clamps as well as other chassis-specific parts, I thought I would leave it up to them to point me in the right direction. Not to mention that Ride also has full KYB conversion kits available for the steel-framed machines, meaning I could try to make this “other” red machine feel similar to a blue machine over bumps.
Parts List:
Ride Engineering
Red KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas Rubber Mounted Split Triple Clamps, One Piece Bar Mount, KYB Conversion Kit, OEM Lug Conversion Kit, Steering Damper Bracket with Showa Damper, Full Rear Suspension Linkage, Billet Shock Collar, 270 Front Brake Rotor Kit, Billet Throttle Switch, Master Cylinder Covers, Flush Mount Oil Cap, CRF Floating Axle/Axle Block Kit
Shock Therapy Racing
KYB Fork Internals Installation and Re-Valve, DLC Fork Sliders, Shock Re-Valve, Bladder Kit, Showa Bump Stop, KYB Piston and DLC Shaft, Wheel Disassembly, Hard Anodized OEM Hubs and Wheel Lacing with OEM Spokes and New Black Rims
Vortex Ignition
Mapped by XPR Motorsports
Bridgestone
X31 Front, X20 Rear Tires
bridgestonemotorcycletires.com
ProTaper
14/52 Sprockets, 520 MX Chain and Evo Handlebars-Husqvarna Bend (cut to 805mm)
DID
Dirt Star Black Rims
AGMX Graphics
Graphics
Traction MX
Seat Cover
DT1
Air Filter
Maxima Racing
Oils
Tuned Co.
Cerakoted Calipers
Akrapovic
Full Evolution Exhaust
Raptor
Foot Pegs
FH2A4150 Spencer Owens FH2A4153 Spencer Owens FH2A4159 Spencer Owens FH2A4162 Spencer Owens FH2A4166 Spencer Owens FH2A4171 Spencer Owens FH2A4177 Spencer Owens FH2A4183 Spencer Owens FH2A4195 Spencer Owens FH2A4196 Spencer Owens FH2A4204 Spencer Owens FH2A4219 Spencer Owens FH2A4225 Spencer Owens FH2A4234 Spencer Owens FH2A4238 Spencer Owens FH2A4249 Spencer Owens FH2A4267 Spencer Owens FH2A4277 Spencer Owens FH2A4283 Spencer Owens FH2A4288 Spencer Owens FH2A4291 Spencer Owens FH2A4303 Spencer Owens FH2A4306 Spencer Owens FH2A4325 Spencer Owens FH2A4340 Spencer Owens FH2A4348 Spencer Owens FH2A4375 Spencer Owens FH2A4384 Spencer Owens FH2A4432 Spencer Owens FH2A4450 Spencer Owens FH2A4462 Spencer Owens FH2A4530 Spencer Owens FH2A4531 Spencer Owens FH2A4541 Spencer Owens
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.