Racer X Films: 2021 GasGas MC 450F Garage Build

May 6, 2022 2:00pm | by: , &

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Kris Keefer/Ride Engineering / ride-engineering.com

On this specific build, I really wanted to get a more comfortable chassis setting on the 2021 GasGas MC 450F. The GasGas is known for having smooth roll-on power, but the WP suspension leaves something to be desired. That desire? Comfort! Since Ride Engineering has been developing triple clamps as well as other chassis-specific parts, I thought I would leave it up to them to point me in the right direction. Not to mention that Ride also has full KYB conversion kits available for the steel-framed machines, meaning I could try to make this “other” red machine feel similar to a blue machine over bumps.

Parts List: 

Ride Engineering

Red KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas Rubber Mounted Split Triple Clamps, One Piece Bar Mount, KYB Conversion Kit, OEM Lug Conversion Kit, Steering Damper Bracket with Showa Damper, Full Rear Suspension Linkage, Billet Shock Collar, 270 Front Brake Rotor Kit, Billet Throttle Switch, Master Cylinder Covers, Flush Mount Oil Cap, CRF Floating Axle/Axle Block Kit

ride-engineering.com

 

Shock Therapy Racing

KYB Fork Internals Installation and Re-Valve, DLC Fork Sliders, Shock Re-Valve, Bladder Kit, Showa Bump Stop, KYB Piston and DLC Shaft, Wheel Disassembly, Hard Anodized OEM Hubs and Wheel Lacing with OEM Spokes and New Black Rims

shocktherapysuspension.com

 

Vortex Ignition

Mapped by XPR Motorsports

vortexcdi.com 

 

Bridgestone

X31 Front, X20 Rear Tires

bridgestonemotorcycletires.com

 

ProTaper

14/52 Sprockets, 520 MX Chain and Evo Handlebars-Husqvarna Bend (cut to 805mm)

protaper.com

 

DID

Dirt Star Black Rims

didchain.com

 

AGMX Graphics

Graphics

aggressiveoffroad.com

 

Traction MX 

Seat Cover

tractionmx.com

 

DT1

Air Filter

dt1filters.com

 

Maxima Racing

Oils

maximausa.com

 

Tuned Co.

Cerakoted Calipers

tunedco.com

 

Akrapovic

Full Evolution Exhaust

akrapovic.com

 

Raptor

Foot Pegs

raptortitanium.com

