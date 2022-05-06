Motorsports Curated: Building Brands (and Giving Away Bikes!)

Garcia started his career in the digital space at 19, running Jeremy McGrath’s social media for years while traveling the country on his short-course off-road team. Garcia eventually started his own digital marketing company focusing on motorsports. May, meanwhile, grew up racing go-karts and later cars, also finding his way into the digital marketing world and building up a solid client list. When the two met on a job and started talking shop, they knew they could do something special together, bringing Hollywood-style campaigns to the sports they knew and loved.

It was Stenberg who gave Motorsports Curated its first big shot, and he loved the results. Garcia and May have since worked with 300 different Instagram accounts across the motorsports world and beyond, attracting new followers, fans, and customers along the way. Their work also attracted the attention of marketing wizard Ken Johnson, who has since partnered with the duo on several big campaigns.

Giveaways have become a trademark of the brand, as Garcia and May have shown up on the doorstep of some very lucky winners, who have scored new bikes via the likes of McGrath, Carmichael, the Deegans, and more. (Hit up the Motorsports Curated YouTube channel for videos featuring some very happy surprise winners.)

Motorsports Curated has come a long way in a short time, and they’re growing their brand while helping the sport at the same time. Visit them online at motorsportscurated.com, or if you’re interested in joining up with them, reach out to Albert@motorsportscurated.com or MotorsportsCurated@gmail.com.