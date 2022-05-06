The following press release is from GasGas:

Jorge Prado Ruled Out of This Weekend's Grand Prix of Italy.

Dislocated Shoulder Forces Prado to Miss Round Seven of 2022 MXGP.

Currently second in the MXGP World Championship standings, the Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing rider will miss round seven of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Italy, following a practice crash last week.

Dislocated shoulder put back into place without any further damage.

Prado hopeful that he'll be able to race at the following MXGP round.

Currently sits in second in the premier-class championship standings.

Jorge Prado sustained a dislocated shoulder in a small crash and, although his shoulder was repositioned without sustaining any further damage, a lack of strength has ruled him out of Maggiora. The injury is set to be re-evaluated in the days prior to Grand Prix of Sardegna, which will be run on May 15.

"I crashed in practice last week. It was not a very big crash, but I dislocated my shoulder. A shoulder specialist put it back in as quickly as possible and I am thankful for that. I'm working very hard right now, just to make sure that I can get back as soon as possible. Hopefully I will be at Riola Sardo, as long as everything goes well. That would be a big achievement for me! It is a pity that I cannot ride this weekend – I am second in the championship and in the fight for the title. Maggiora is a track that I like as well! I hope that I can put my GasGas back on track in Sardegna.”

Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing will be represented by Mattia Guadagnini and Simon Langenfelder on home turf this weekend. On behalf of everyone at GasGas Factory Racing, we wish Jorge a speedy recovery and can't wait to see him back in action on his MC 450F.