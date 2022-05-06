Results Archive
How to Watch: Salt Lake City SX, Hoosier GNCC, and MXGP of Italy

How to Watch Salt Lake City SX, Hoosier GNCC, and MXGP of Italy

May 6, 2022 12:15pm
by:

The 17th and final round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 8, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. This will be a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown as it will be the last round of the respective 250SX championships (ninth round of 250SX East Region and tenth round of 250SX West Region). This round will also be a KTM Juniors round and the championship round for the 250SX Futures program. This will be the tenth AMA Supercross event at Rice-Eccles Stadium since May 2020.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the final round main program beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT with a pre-show. Then, the heat races will begin at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. NBC will have a next-day re-air at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

The sixth round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend in Crawfordsville, Indiana, at Ironman Raceway. The Hoosier GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the seventh round MXGP of Italy on May 7 and 8. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Italy

     EMX250, EMX Open Races
    Sunday, May 8
    Maggiora Park
    Maggiora IT Italy
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      May 7 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      May 7 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 8 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 8 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 8 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 8 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

450SX

Note: Eli Tomac has already clinched the 450SX title and will sit out the final round due to a knee injury.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States359
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States324
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States295
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States291
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France287
Full Standings

250SX East Region

Note: Jett Lawrence has already clinched the 250SX East Region title.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia192
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States139
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States128
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States122
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil116
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States215
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia197
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States181
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States144
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan144
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States150
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States97
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States89
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States86
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia69
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia121
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States118
3Ruy Barbosa Chile87
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States84
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States68
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States130
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States111
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States103
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States80
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States76
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia127
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States122
3Rachael Archer New Zealand117
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada90
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States79
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia286
2Jorge Prado Spain220
3Maxime Renaux France215
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland187
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands177
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France244
2Jago Geerts Belgium244
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany181
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands181
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark181
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX Team Guide

2022 250SX West Region Team Guide

2022 250SX East Region Team Guide

Salt Lake City Supercross

Salt Lake City Supercross Race Center

Salt Lake City Supercross Injury Report

Salt Lake City Supercross 450SX Entry List

Salt Lake City Supercross 250SX Entry List

Salt Lake City Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List

Salt Lake City Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Hoosier GNCC

Hoosier GNCC Race Center

Hoosier GNCC Starting Rows

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Italy

MXGP of Italy Race Center

MXGP of Italy Timetable

MXGP of Italy MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Italy MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Salt Lake City Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ticket information for Hoosier GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2022 Salt Lake City Supercross layout.
The 2022 Salt Lake City Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2022 Hoosier GNCC layout.
The 2022 Hoosier GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Italy track layout.
MXGP of Italy track layout. MXGP

Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Salt Lake City Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, May 7, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Salt Lake City, Utah.

2022 St. Louis Supercross race day schedule
2022 St. Louis Supercross race day schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

Hoosier GNCC | Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana

Saturday, May 7

  • 6:00am | Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am50cc | Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am50cc | Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:05am – 10:45am | Amateur ATV Registration
  • 11:00am | Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 11:05am | Pro ATV Registration
  • 12:00am – 7:00pm | Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 1:30pm – 3:30pm | eMTB Registration
  • 2:00pm | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 4:30pm | Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 6:00pm | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am | Gates Close

Sunday, May 8

  • 6:00am | Gates Open
  • 7:00am | Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30am | Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm | Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
