The 17th and final round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 8, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. This will be a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown as it will be the last round of the respective 250SX championships (ninth round of 250SX East Region and tenth round of 250SX West Region). This round will also be a KTM Juniors round and the championship round for the 250SX Futures program. This will be the tenth AMA Supercross event at Rice-Eccles Stadium since May 2020.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the final round main program beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT with a pre-show. Then, the heat races will begin at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. NBC will have a next-day re-air at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
The sixth round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend in Crawfordsville, Indiana, at Ironman Raceway. The Hoosier GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the seventh round MXGP of Italy on May 7 and 8. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Salt Lake CitySupercross Futures + KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 7
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
HoosierSaturday, May 7
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of ItalyEMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, May 8
2022 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
450SX
Note: Eli Tomac has already clinched the 450SX title and will sit out the final round due to a knee injury.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|359
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|324
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|295
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|291
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|287
250SX East Region
Note: Jett Lawrence has already clinched the 250SX East Region title.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|192
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|139
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|128
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|122
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|116
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|215
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|197
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|181
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|144
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|144
Grand National Cross Country Series
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|97
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|89
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|86
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|69
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|121
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|118
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|87
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|84
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|68
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|130
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|111
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|103
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|80
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|76
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|127
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|3
|Rachael Archer
|117
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|90
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|79
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|286
|2
|Jorge Prado
|220
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|215
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|187
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|177
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|244
|2
|Jago Geerts
|244
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|181
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|181
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|181
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2022 250SX West Region Team Guide
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide
Salt Lake City Supercross
Salt Lake City Supercross Race Center
Salt Lake City Supercross Injury Report
Salt Lake City Supercross 450SX Entry List
Salt Lake City Supercross 250SX Entry List
Salt Lake City Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List
Salt Lake City Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List
Grand National Cross Country Series
Hoosier GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Italy
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country Series
Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Salt Lake City Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Ticket information for Hoosier GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country Series
FIM Motocross World Championship
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Salt Lake City Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, May 7, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Hoosier GNCC | Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana
Saturday, May 7
- 6:00am | Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am50cc | Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am50cc | Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:05am – 10:45am | Amateur ATV Registration
- 11:00am | Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 11:05am | Pro ATV Registration
- 12:00am – 7:00pm | Bike Registration - All Classes
- 1:30pm – 3:30pm | eMTB Registration
- 2:00pm | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 4:30pm | Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 6:00pm | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am | Gates Close
Sunday, May 8
- 6:00am | Gates Open
- 7:00am | Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:30am | Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm | Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)