The 1998 AMA 250 National Champion was Doug Henry, but Doug kind of looked at ’98 as a career capstone, and he went into semi-retirement for 1999. He raced just a few supercross races and didn’t give the nationals his full effort, although in typical Henry fashion he still got fast at one point and won the overall at Kenworthy’s in Troy, Ohio. He took sixth in points.

Just as ’98 was a career capstone for Henry’s long journey, 1999 would end up being similar for Greg Albertyn. In 1995 “Albee” came to America on the heels of three FIM Motocross World Championships. Supercross was tough on the South African, though, as he was too advanced in his career to drop back into 125SX and develop the craft. Instead he was thrown into the deep end of 250SX (now 450SX) and he was often injured indoors, hurting his prep for the Pro Motocross Championship. Outdoors, Albee was very fast, but again too crash-prone to get the title he wanted. In ’98 he found some consistency and finished second to Henry in the standings, setting up a run in ’99.

By ’99, though, Albee was no longer the new fast thing coming from overseas. Frenchman Sebastian Tortelli, the ’98 250 World Champion, had moved to the U.S. with Honda, and while he too struggled in supercross, he absolutely did not struggle in motocross, going 1-1 at the season opener at Glen Helen in an all-time ride. Unfamiliar with the concrete start pads used at some nationals at the time, Tortelli suffered horrible starts in both motos but raged through the pack both times, from outside the top twenty to dominant moto wins. It was a statement, for sure. (Here is a Re-Raceables Podcast we did with Seb himself on that incredible AMA Pro Motocross debut)

And here is the ’99 Glen Helen 250 National: