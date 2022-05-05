Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Weege Show: Brayton Finale Edition

May 5, 2022 2:10pm | by:

You KNEW Jason Weigandt would have to go big for Justin Brayton's final race in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which is this Saturday in Salt Lake City. So forget the walk and talk, this is a 20-some minute convo with JB over his career, what the week will be like, and what's next for him. Also, check out the Muc-Off Justin Brayton Shootout next weekend May 13-15 at Riverside Raceway in Iowa for good times at the races, with Davey Coombs filling in for Weege. Deege Show????

This edition of the Weege Show is presented by Honda's all-new 2022 CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger and the choice of both Lawrence brothers. Also by Race Tech's fabulous Gold Valves, making your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction.

