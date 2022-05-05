Take a lap around Rice-Eccles Stadium for round 17 (of 17) of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Salt Lake City Supercross. This will be a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown as it will be the last round of the respective 250SX championships (ninth round of 250SX East Region and tenth round of 250SX West Region). This round will also be the championship round for the 250SX Futures program. This will be the tenth AMA Supercross event at Rice-Eccles Stadium since May 2020.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.