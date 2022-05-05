And then there was one. The final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross goes off this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s been a long slog, criss-crossing the country multiple times. For those that travel to every round, it seems as if every Saturday is Groundhog’s Day. Bill Murray notwithstanding, it’s hard to not be jaded by round 17. Still, when the lights come on in northern Utah, everyone will still get those familiar chills. The series is a marathon, but the final sprint deserves everyone’s best and that’s what they are going to get.

Dirty Little Secrets

After a very basic Denver layout, SLC brings a little creativity back to the fold. The start is the typical chute into a left hand 180. The interesting thing here is that most of the start straightaway is ridden backwards on every lap sans the start. A roller sets riders into a rhythm section that will end up being a triple, step-over-tabletop and double into the next netted 180 left.

A small double greets riders immediately on the exit of the double before diagonally crossing the start straightaway (and mechanics’ area). A quick bend to the left sets riders up for a fairly long whoops section but the lead in will be critical for entry speed. Riders will want to land on the middle/left of that first double and then stay right next to the mechanics’ area barrier, giving them the most obtuse angle to enter the coming whoops section. Carrying speed is often about geometry, meaning riders are always looking to open up the angles so that speed can be maintained.