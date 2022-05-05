Eli Tomac is now a two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion but the homestretch didn't come easy. After tweaking his knee in the heat race in Atlanta, Tomac has been nursing the injury the past few weeks and has missed the podium since. We break down that injury, his early attempts to pass Chase Sexton in the main from Denver before Sexton crashed, and Justin Barcia having a big slide out in the sand.

We also look at how Hunter Lawrence was able to keep the 250SX West title fight alive while Christian Craig crashed. What exactly happened in that crash? All that and more on this edition of Race Examination from Denver.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

