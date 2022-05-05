Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out for the finale.
450SX CLASS
Benny Bloss – COVID-19 | IN
Comment: Bloss missed last week due to COVID-19. He’ll be back this weekend.
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the finale with a knee injury.
Joan Cros – Wrist | Out
Comment: Cros is out with a hurt thumb.
Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out
Comment: Ferrandis will return to action for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Vann Martin – Back | Out
Comment: Martin is out with broken T6 and T7 vertebrae.
Henry Miller – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Miller injured his shoulder in Denver. He didn’t elaborate on the injury when we spoke with him earlier this week, simply stating, “We are out with a shoulder injury until further notice.”
Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out
Comment: Plessinger is back on the bike and will be ready to go for Pro Motocross.
Ken Roczen – Health | Out
Comment: Roczen missed the second half of supercross with ongoing health issues. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.
Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out
Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL.
Eli Tomac – Knee | Out
Comment: Tomac raced the last few rounds hurt after tearing his MCL in Atlanta. He’ll sit out the finale after clinching the 450SX championship last week in Denver but will be on hand in Salt Lake City.
Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out
Comment: Dean Wilson hasn’t raced since sustaining serious injury in St. Louis, where his backside had a close encounter with a footpeg. He’s out for SLC.
250SX WEST REGION
Mitchell Falk – Back | Out
Comment: Falk is out with back and nerve issues.
Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | Out
Comment: Hammaker has been out due to injuries to his back and spleen. He’s out for the finale.
Ty Masterpool – Wrist | Out
Comment: Masterpool will return to racing in Pro Motocross after hurting his wrist before supercross.
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols is out of action due to two broken arms sustained at A1.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out
Comment: Schwartz will miss SLC due sustaining a break at the top of his humerus earlier this season.
Richard Taylor – Arm | Out
Comment: Taylor is aiming for a return for the start of Lucas Oil Motocross.
Cole Thompson – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Thompson is out for supercross with a torn left labrum.
250SX EAST REGION
Justin Cooper – Foot | Out
Comment: Cooper is out for supercross with a broken foot.
Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out
Comment: Broken metatarsals have Floyd out for supercross.
Jace Kessler – Wrist | Out
Comment: A broken wrist, sustained in Arlington, will keep Kessler out of action this weekend.
Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis | Out
Comment: Kilroy is out with a broken pelvis and femur.
Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee | Out
Comment: Kitchen was out with a fractured tibia and broken kneecap, but he is riding again and will be ready to race for Pro Motocross.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Issues with Martin’s left labrum have him sitting on the sidelines for supercross.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
Comment: McAdoo should be ready for Pro Motocross after sustaining an AC separation in St. Louis.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out
Comment: Nicoletti’s is slated for a return later in Pro Motocross after breaking his ulna in Atlanta.
Brock Papi – Collarbone | Out
Comment: Papi is out for supercross with a broken collarbone.
Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs, Back | Out
Comment: Peters had a bad crash in St. Louis, breaking his hand, some ribs, and his C5 and C6 vertebrae in St. Louis. He’s out for SLC.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds should be back for Pro Motocross after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Comment: A wrist injury will keep Robertson off the track this weekend.
Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out
Comment: Schock is aiming for a return to racing in 2023 after sustaining a punctured lung, bruised shoulder, and torn ACL and MCL in Arlington.
Max Vohland – Thumb | Out
Comment: Vohland is out with a broken thumb suffered while practicing.