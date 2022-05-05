MC went 1-5-2-1 at the first two motos, then crashed at High Point and called it a summer with a broken wrist. He had hurt it back at the Pontiac Supercross but pulled through for the stadium title. Outdoors, he was good until the wrist finally gave out. This opened the door for many, including Honda’s new recruit Ezra Lusk, who won High Point. Then the series went to Southwick, and Henry edged Lusk to win at his home track. It was on. Henry and Yamaha had the big 400 dialed in enough, and Henry methodically began to stretch his points lead.

A four-stroke title was looking likely, but then Emig suddenly caught fire at RedBud, as he usually did, and started winning motos. Emig had struggled in the early rounds with some mechanical problems and just generally uninspired riding, but by midseason he was back on form and making a late comeback bid, just like the ones that led him to the 1992 125 National Championship and 1996 250 National Championship. Alas, this one would not work out the same, as Emig broke his thumb at Millville but still managed to win the race. After that, he had to call it a season.

Henry held on for a monumental title run, the first four-stroke to do so in modern times. Just a year earlier, the idea of a four-stroke beating two-strokes in the U.S. seemed impossible. By 1998, the new bike had just added to the incredible legend of Doug Henry. By the way, in ’98, he won the overall at Budds Creek, the track that had hurt him so many times before. Stories like that are the way Henry always played it.

There was much less to worry about in the 125s. Everyone knew Ricky Carmichael was the man to beat following his rookie-season 1997 title run, and he cleaned up again. His main challenger was another Yamaha rider, John Dowd, who at this point was 33 years old but still getting faster! Famously, Carmichael’s Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX125 blew up at Southwick and Dowd won the 125 class (he straight up beat RC in moto two that day, a rare feat) and he and Henry, local products, swept the two classes that day. The New England fans were loving it, and Dowd left with the points lead thanks to RC’s DNF. Carmichael, of course, started clicking off moto wins to take the title for the second year in a row. Second to Carmichael is kinda’ like a title for Dowd.