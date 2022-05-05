Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Full Schedule
50 Years of Pro Motocross: 1998

50 Years of Pro Motocross 1998

May 5, 2022 6:30pm
by:

As we approach the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we are counting down to the days by going through each of the 50 years in the history of AMA Pro Motocross. Today, the MAVTV+ Countdown hits 1998, a historic year for a legendary rider.

In 1995, Doug Henry entered the 250 class after back-to-back 125 National Motocross Championships, and immediately made an impact on a 250, battling his Honda teammate Jeremy McGrath for the early-season points lead. Then he suffered a horrific, nearly career-ending crash at Budds Creek, Maryland. He would return for the 1996 season, and now with Team Yamaha, but he was just working his way back into shape, with most of the season being forgettable, save for a surprise moto win at Washougal. By ’97, though, Henry could be a contender, especially since he started the AMA Supercross season strong and leading the points early in the year. But Henry had a curveball thrown his way for Pro Motocross. Yamaha asked him to ride its experimental YZM400 four-stroke prototype instead of a YZ250. At Budds Creek, ironically, the bike cut out on a jump and Henry crashed again, breaking both of his arms.

The June 2022 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Original Win/Sin

Twenty-five years ago, Team Yamaha’s Doug Henry became the first rider in AMA Supercross history to win on a four-stroke, marking the beginning of a huge paradigm shift that—for better or worse—still resonates to this day.

Read Now Preview Now

For the 1998 nationals, Henry was back on a thumper, this time the new production version of his old works bike, the YZ400F. He would face a loaded field, starting with Jeremy McGrath, who was now back on top of the supercross world after his failed Suzuki experiment in ’97. McGrath was also on a Yamaha in ’98, albeit a traditional two-stroke, and he regained his supercross crown. There were so many fast riders starting the ’98 nationals, but MC was the favorite, especially with 1996 and ‘97 champion Jeff Emig in a huge funk.

Washougal ’98 250 National:

MC went 1-5-2-1 at the first two motos, then crashed at High Point and called it a summer with a broken wrist. He had hurt it back at the Pontiac Supercross but pulled through for the stadium title. Outdoors, he was good until the wrist finally gave out. This opened the door for many, including Honda’s new recruit Ezra Lusk, who won High Point. Then the series went to Southwick, and Henry edged Lusk to win at his home track. It was on. Henry and Yamaha had the big 400 dialed in enough, and Henry methodically began to stretch his points lead.

A four-stroke title was looking likely, but then Emig suddenly caught fire at RedBud, as he usually did, and started winning motos. Emig had struggled in the early rounds with some mechanical problems and just generally uninspired riding, but by midseason he was back on form and making a late comeback bid, just like the ones that led him to the 1992 125 National Championship and 1996 250 National Championship. Alas, this one would not work out the same, as Emig broke his thumb at Millville but still managed to win the race. After that, he had to call it a season.

Henry held on for a monumental title run, the first four-stroke to do so in modern times. Just a year earlier, the idea of a four-stroke beating two-strokes in the U.S. seemed impossible. By 1998, the new bike had just added to the incredible legend of Doug Henry. By the way, in ’98, he won the overall at Budds Creek, the track that had hurt him so many times before. Stories like that are the way Henry always played it.

There was much less to worry about in the 125s. Everyone knew Ricky Carmichael was the man to beat following his rookie-season 1997 title run, and he cleaned up again. His main challenger was another Yamaha rider, John Dowd, who at this point was 33 years old but still getting faster! Famously, Carmichael’s Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX125 blew up at Southwick and Dowd won the 125 class (he straight up beat RC in moto two that day, a rare feat) and he and Henry, local products, swept the two classes that day. The New England fans were loving it, and Dowd left with the points lead thanks to RC’s DNF. Carmichael, of course, started clicking off moto wins to take the title for the second year in a row. Second to Carmichael is kinda’ like a title for Dowd.

Dowd and Henry
Dowd and Henry
Ricky Carmichael on the cover of Cycle News.
Ricky Carmichael on the cover of Cycle News.
Jeremy McGrath on the cover of Cycle News.
Jeremy McGrath on the cover of Cycle News.
Doug Henry on the cover of Cycle News.
Doug Henry on the cover of Cycle News.
Doug Henry on the cover of Cycle News.
Doug Henry on the cover of Cycle News.
Doug Henry in Cycle News.
Doug Henry in Cycle News.
Doug Henry and Ricky Carmichael on the cover of Cycle News.
Doug Henry and Ricky Carmichael on the cover of Cycle News.
Doug Henry
Doug Henry

The year 1998 also marked the first of Carmichael’s many epic winning streaks. It started with the 125SX East Region opener and ran the whole series through the East-West Shootout in Las Vegas, then he added the outdoor opener at Glen Helen for ten in a row. His 125 SX tour in ’98 was the first undefeated series anyone had had since Can-Am’s Jimmy Ellis won all four rounds of the 1975 AMA Supercross Championship. This is the Hangtown crash that ended Carmichael’s ’98 streak:

Ricky Carmichael
Ricky Carmichael
Ricky Carmichael
Ricky Carmichael
Ricky Carmichael
Ricky Carmichael

More RC in 1998, this from Spring Creek:

Back to the ’98 AMA Supercross Championship, which once again went to McGrath, though this time he was on a Yamaha, as mentioned above. He wasn’t nearly as dominant on the blue bike as he was on red one two years earlier, winning seven rounds in ’98 compared to 14 in ’96, but he was much, much better than he was on the Suzuki in ’97. And what of the defending champ in ’98? After finishing second in the opener to the surprise winner Sebastien Tortelli of France, Emig went into a puzzling slump that saw Kawasaki eventually lead him to take a break from racing. He eventually got himself reset and sorted, and even reeled off some outdoor wins, but then he broke his thumb, dashing his hopes for a late-season comeback to win what would have been a third straight 250 AMA Pro Motocross title.

Here’s a little bit of bench racing trivia for you: Two Frenchman, Sebastien Tortelli and Mickael Pichon, won the ’98 AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross openers, respectively. It would later turn out to be the one and only SX win for Tortelli and the one and only AMA National win for Pichon.

Sebastien Tortelli on the cover of Cycle News.
Sebastien Tortelli on the cover of Cycle News.
Mickael Pichon in Cycle News.
Mickael Pichon in Cycle News.
Jeff Emig on the cover of Cycle News.
Jeff Emig on the cover of Cycle News.
Ezra Lusk on the cover of Cycle News.
Ezra Lusk on the cover of Cycle News.
Jeremy McGarth on the cover of Cycle News.
Jeremy McGarth on the cover of Cycle News.
John Dowd
John Dowd
Jeremy McGrath
Jeremy McGrath

The ’98 Motocross of Nations went terribly for Team USA. At Foxhill in England, the rain never stopped, and the track became almost impassable. Carmichael never got to show what he had, nor did Dowd. One highlight was Henry, in his only Team USA appearance, scoring the first moto win overall, showing his New England mud skills. The rest of the day was tough and Stefan Everts led the Belgian team to the win in one of the most dominant individual performances ever seen at the MXoN. It would not be his last.

Finally, 1998 was a big year for Racer X Illustrated in that we turned our little regional newspaper into the glossy national magazine it is today. Some 25 years later, we’re still going strong!

Jeff Emig
Jeff Emig

1998 125 Class Points Finish

Motocross

125MX Standings - 1998

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ricky Carmichael Havana, FL United States525
2John Dowd Chicopee, MA United States477
3Casey A Johnson Hesperia, CA United States407
4Robbie Reynard Norman, OK United States371
5Mike Brown Gray, TN United States356
Full Standings

1998 250 Class Points Finish

Motocross

250MX Standings - 1998

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Doug Henry Torrington, CT United States493
2Greg Albertyn Johannesburg South Africa430
3Mike LaRocco La Porte, IN United States390
4Mickael Pichon France384
5Jeff Emig Independence, MO United States353
Full Standings
Ricky Carmichael, the 1998 125cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
Ricky Carmichael, the 1998 125cc Class AMA Motocross champion. Ken Faught
Doug Henry, the 19958 250cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
Doug Henry, the 19958 250cc Class AMA Motocross champion.

Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now