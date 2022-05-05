With the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship wrapping up this weekend, lots of rumors and questions are coming to light regarding the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Is Ken Roczen going to race? What about Cooper Webb, Max Anstie, Adam Cianciarulo, and Joey Savatgy? We round up some of the latest news with Pro Motocross about three weeks away from its May 28 start at Fox Raceway at Pala.

Cooper Webb to Sit Out Pro Motocross

Cooper Webb called into Kevin Kelly and David Izer’s DMXS radio show this week to talk about his supercross season. Since joining KTM in 2019, Webb is having his worst season aboard the team amidst several changes. Webb switched to a new trainer in Michael Byrne at the end of 2021 but then went back to Aldon Baker’s program mid-season after his results were subpar. Part of the issue with results has been the KTM Group teams (Red Bull KTM and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna) working with an all-new generation 450 models. Webb feels like he had gotten the bike into a better place by mid season, citing his strong ride at Daytona, but then he crashed the next week and broke his hand. Later, he suffered a head injury and missed a race. Acknowledging his struggles on the podcast, Webb stated: “It has not been the greatest year, but it is character building is the way I like to look at it.”

“Yeah, it’s been tough,” he continued. “It’s been an adjustment and as far as not being able to perform to your standard or the past standard and dealing with adversity and how I’ve handled that I’m pretty pumped on myself. It’s something that I feel like it’s been a tough year. Every time we kinda get close to being back, an injury would come and later this year it kinda just kept happening. Whether it was on the bike stuff or off the bike stuff. One thing is for sure, I haven’t stopped that fight and I know what I got and there is plenty of fight left in me.”

The North Carolina native totaled 19 450SX main event wins from 2019 through 2021—and two 450SX Championships in ’19 and ’21—but he has not picked up a win in the first 16 rounds of 2022 as he sits in his longest win-less streak since his maiden win in 2019.

“The big thing for me is just all new,” Webb stated about the new KTM 450 SX-F. “Nothing translated from last year’s bike. I think there’s some areas that were improved a lot but then there were some areas that were maybe playing catchup on or improve that area. It’s tough when you’re unsure of yourself a little bit, you’re unsure of the handling of the bike or what it does. I think it was just a combination of stuff, being everything brand new: different engine, different chassis, different suspension, what works and what doesn’t.”