The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships, which is celebrating its five decades in existence this season. So we are going over each year of the series since its inception in 1972. Today we reach a very pivotal year, 1997, the halfway mark in our 50 years of AMA Pro Motocross.

For the four years that led up to the ’97 season, Jeremy McGrath was the absolute ruler of AMA Supercross. The factory Honda rider shattered every record there was in just four years, including most main event wins, most championships, most consecutive wins in a season, most consecutive titles, most wins in a season, most laps led—it was total and utter domination. But all was not perfect between McGrath and Honda. He just wasn’t that fond of the new aluminum-framed CR250 he was to ride in 1997, and that caused a serious rub between the rider and the brand that had just won the last nine AMA Supercross titles in a row, thanks to Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jean-Michel Bayle and of course Jeremy.

In the waning hours of December of 1996, Cycle News blasted the breaking news across the cover of their last newspaper of the year: “Shocker: McGrath to Suzuki!” So began a mostly strange and unfortunate chapter in the career of the King of Supercross, as he stopped himself in his own tracks to make a massive career move on the eve of what was supposed to be yet another title defense aboard his #1 Honda. Instead, he had to cobble together a Suzuki deal with help from his own Showtime Racing/Nac Nac Enterprises company, Phil Alderton of Honda/Yamaha of Troy fame, and personal sponsors like 1-800-COLLECT and Fox Racing. What he didn’t have was the luxury of time, and Jeremy McGrath on a Suzuki RM250 was nothing like Jeremy McGrath on a Honda CR250 (definitely not the pre-’97 versions). With very little time for any real testing or bike setup, McGrath started out behind the 8-ball when the ’97 season kicked off at the Los Angeles Coliseum, and he promptly collided with his old Honda teammate Steve Lamson and ended up with a lousy 15th place finish. (Ironically, another Suzuki rider, Greg Albertyn, won the opener.)