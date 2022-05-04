It could be argued that McGrath’s level of dominance led to some complacency, or boredom, because at the Spring Creek National at Millville he tried to create his own challenge by connecting two tabletops into a huge leap. He cased it badly and smashed his foot. For the next few races, McGrath would struggle, just in time for his rival Jeff Emig of Team Kawasaki to begin his typical mid-season surge around RedBud time. Emig was holeshotting and winning while McGrath pulled off at Washougal instead of gutting out tenth-place finishes for points. McGrath would later say pulling off at Washougal was the greatest regret of his career, and suddenly Emig found himself in the points lead.

The rivals would battle, with McGrath storming back to a pressure-packed 1-1 at the next-to-last round at Broome-Tioga in New York. This set up essentially a winner-take-all showdown at the Steel City finale, with some trash talk amping up the hype between MC and Fro, who were certainly not best friends.

In the end, Emig was amazing under pressure. He holeshot the first moto, McGrath passed him, Emig passed him back and held strong to win the race. That meant he only needed to finish second in moto two to clinch the title, but Emig was on a high level this day, and won moto two anyway. McGrath got a bad start, and it was over. Emig, who had broken up McGrath’s attempt at a perfect season earlier in the year in supercross, had also stolen the 250 National Motocross Championship in one of the all-time clutch rides.

It was simpler in the 125 class, as Honda’s Steve Lamson was simply dominant. It was his second-straight title, continuing a long legacy of Honda’s CR125 dominance in the class. He outpaced the Team Yamaha duo of a young Kevin Windham and an old John Dowd, who had volunteered to go back to the 125s just to keep his factory ride. And in the last round of the season at Steel City, there was a brief glimpse at the future. He was wearing #768 and riding a Kawasaki KX125 provided by Pro Circuit. He went 16-6 on the day for eighth overall in his first-ever outdoor national. He would win his second. And third. And fourth. But that’s a story for tomorrow.

1996 Broome-Tioga and Steel City motos: