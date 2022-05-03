Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Full Schedule

MotoTees is Seeking Class A CDL Drivers for 2022/2023 Pro Motocross & Supercross 

May 3, 2022 6:00am | by:
The MotoTees team is currently accepting applications for transport drivers for the 2022/2023 Pro Motocross and Supercross seasons. Serious inquiries only. 

All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:

  • Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.
  • Driver must have at least 2 years’ experience on CDL license.
  • Driver must be at least 25 years of age.

Responsibilities would include:

  • Driving transporter from event to event.
  • Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.
  • Managing staff for merchandise sales.

Preferred: - year Class A CDL

Qualifications:

  • Honest Hard Worker
  • Ability to travel between January through August.
  • Takes passion and pride in job
  • Works well with others, works as a team

Please send resume to Rachel Mullins at rachel@mototees.com for more information.

MotoTees
