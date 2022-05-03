MotoTees is Seeking Class A CDL Drivers for 2022/2023 Pro Motocross & Supercross
May 3, 2022 6:00am | by: Press Release
The MotoTees team is currently accepting applications for transport drivers for the 2022/2023 Pro Motocross and Supercross seasons. Serious inquiries only.
All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:
- Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.
- Driver must have at least 2 years’ experience on CDL license.
- Driver must be at least 25 years of age.
Responsibilities would include:
- Driving transporter from event to event.
- Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.
- Managing staff for merchandise sales.
Preferred: - year Class A CDL
Qualifications:
- Honest Hard Worker
- Ability to travel between January through August.
- Takes passion and pride in job
- Works well with others, works as a team
Please send resume to Rachel Mullins at rachel@mototees.com for more information.