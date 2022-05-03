Latest OTOR: Interview With Chase Sexton On 2022 Supercross
Adam Wheeler has his monthly On-Track Off-Road magazine that covers AMA Supercross and Motocross, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), MotoGP, and more. The format has changed from a PDF magazine to online-based articles, but the content is still accessible. For more information on On-Track Off-Road, visit ontrackoffroad.com.
Read his most recent interview with Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX sophomore Chase Sexton.
“Leading them all to Chase”
Chase Sexton is supercross greatness in the making: a sumptuous mix of style, speed and ridiculous potential. We sat down with HRC’s star only a few weeks after he claimed his first 450SX Main Event win to ask where it all came from. Also in this magazine segment Steve Matthes examines the Jason Anderson/Kawasaki effect in 2022…