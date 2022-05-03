Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Full Schedule

Latest OTOR: Interview With Chase Sexton On 2022 Supercross

May 3, 2022 1:00pm | by:
Latest OTOR: Interview With Chase Sexton On 2022 Supercross

Adam Wheeler has his monthly On-Track Off-Road magazine that covers AMA Supercross and Motocross, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), MotoGP, and more. The format has changed from a PDF magazine to online-based articles, but the content is still accessible. For more information on On-Track Off-Road, visit ontrackoffroad.com.

Read his most recent interview with Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX sophomore Chase Sexton.

“Leading them all to Chase”

Chase Sexton is supercross greatness in the making: a sumptuous mix of style, speed and ridiculous potential. We sat down with HRC’s star only a few weeks after he claimed his first 450SX Main Event win to ask where it all came from. Also in this magazine segment Steve Matthes examines the Jason Anderson/Kawasaki effect in 2022…

Read: “Leading them all to Chase”

Recommended Reading

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now