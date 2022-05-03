Kawasaki Announces 2023 Motorcycles

Early May and new bikes are trickling in! Kawasaki today announced the 2023 lineup including changes to the KX250 motocross and KX250X cross-country racing machines. The KX450 and KX450X will continue for '23 without major changes.

Info is below.

The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Kawasaki Announces 2023 Motorcycle Models Including the Updated KX™250 and KX™250X Motorcycles

Kawasaki is very excited to announce the launch of our 2023 KX™ and KLX® motorcycles that includes the updated KX™250 and KX™250X motorcycles.

THE BIKE THAT BUILDS CHAMPIONS

UPDATED 2023 KX™250 Motorcycle

Giving Kawasaki more Supercross and Motocross championships than any other manufacturer, the KX™ name is synonymous with winning. The KX™250 motorcycle is the championship-proven machine built so you can ‘Be Next'. Be the next champion. Be the next hero. Be the next legend. Be the next trailblazer for an entire generation of greatness. On the KX250, your time is now.

Thanks to an updated engine, the most powerful KX250 to date was achieved, increasing performance at all rpm. Complementing the improved power is the new racer-friendly gearing, revised suspension settings, and new tires that offer improved handling when cornering. Together, these updates contribute to quicker lap times that make the KX250 an even more potent weapon on the racetrack.

• NEW Increased engine performance

• NEW Racer-friendly gearing

• NEW Fine-tuned suspension

• NEW Dunlop MX33 tires with a wider 110/90-19 rear tire

• NEW Lighter and wider footpeg design