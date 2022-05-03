There’s a lot happening right now under the Red Bull KTM tent for both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the upcoming Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. I caught up to the Director of Motorsports in North America of the KTM Racing group Roger De Coster after the Denver Supercross to cover a few different topics within his team. As usual. “The Man” was pretty honest and forthright about the teams plans and his thoughts.

Racer X: I want to talk to you about the outdoors stuff, because you guys made some big news. But first, Marvin Musquin, another podium. Riding really well. It was kind of like a supercross-only, last-minute thing and he’s really coming around.

Roger De Coster: Yeah, he’s been really good. He is in really, really good shape, as you have seen, especially the second half of the supercross season. So, it’s nice to see him doing as good as he’s doing. I’m happy for him.

You had [David] Vuillemin at Suzuki when he wasn’t in great shape, and now he’s Marv’s trainer. So maybe he figured some things out.

Vuillemin understands our sport really well. I think he learned. I remember I think in ’99 when he came up, Ricky was really worried about him. At that time, he was pretty stubborn. He did things his way. If you look back, he probably could have won if he did what he is advising Marvin to do now.