Budds Creek Motocross Park Hosting First Annual Motorpalooza Event May 13-15

Budds Creek Motocross Park, in Mechanicsville, Maryland, is excited to announce the 1st annual Budds Creek Motorpalooza. Our goal is to bring together motor sports enthusiasts of many disciplines, for a fun, festival like event. The Motorpalooza will include motocross racing, supercross racing under the lights, a truck and golf cart show, a street bike meetup, Barbie car racing, food trucks and more. This event is designed to showcase dirt bike racing at our facility to a larger audience. Please join us May 13-15 for the inaugural Motorpalooza!

Visit buddscreek.com for more information.