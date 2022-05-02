Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 16 (of 17) — Empower Field at Mile High—Denver, Colorado
250SX West Region
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|20 Laps
|0:47.945
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|+04.042
|0:47.856
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Christian Craig
|+07.495
|0:47.684
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|+11.183
|0:48.379
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+25.575
|0:48.182
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Vince Friese
|+29.409
|0:48.689
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Chris Blose
|+30.413
|0:49.285
|Phoenix, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|+32.444
|0:49.382
|Newhall, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|+39.720
|0:49.053
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|+41.348
|0:48.802
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
450SX
Supercross
Denver - 450SX Main EventApril 30, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|26 Laps
|0:00.001
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|+13.860
|0:00.001
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|+33.779
|0:06.306
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|+39.951
|0:00.001
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Eli Tomac
|+1:02.966
|0:00.001
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Cooper Webb
|+1:13.216
|0:08.950
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Justin Barcia
|+1:33.980
|0:00.001
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|8
|Justin Brayton
|25 Laps
|0:00.001
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|+03.203
|0:16.562
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|+36.872
|0:17.800
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
Eli Tomac clinched the 2022 450SX title one round early.
Championship Standings
250SX West Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|215
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|197
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|181
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|144
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|144
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|125
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|117
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|109
|9
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|106
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|92
450SX
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|359
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|324
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|295
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|291
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|287
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|269
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|261
|8
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|163
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|160
|10
Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|153
250SX East Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|215
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|197
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|181
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|144
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|144
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|125
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|117
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|109
|9
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|106
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|92
AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Round 2 (of 10) — Dragon's Back National Enduro — Arrington, Virginia
Overall Results
1. Ben Kelley |KTM
2. Grant Baylor | GasGas
3. Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
4. Josh Toth | KTM
5. Steward Baylor | Yamaha
6. Craig Delong | Husqvarna
7. Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
8. Ben Nelko | Honda
9. Evan Smith | Husqvarna
10. Ricky Russell | GasGas
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 5 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|97
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|89
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|86
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|69
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|60
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|56
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|53
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|49
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|38
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|121
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|118
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|87
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|84
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|68
|6
|Benjamin Herrera
|68
|7
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|67
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|63
|9
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|58
|10
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|57
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|130
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|111
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|103
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|80
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|76
|6
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|72
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|72
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|58
|9
|Shawn Myers Jr
|Rimersburgh, PA
|56
|10
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|51
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|127
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|3
|Rachael Archer
|117
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|90
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|79
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|65
|7
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|61
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|55
|9
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|52
|10
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|49
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 6 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|286
|2
|Jorge Prado
|220
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|215
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|187
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|177
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|163
|7
|Brian Bogers
|154
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|140
|9
|Alberto Forato
|124
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|120
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|244
|2
|Jago Geerts
|244
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|181
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|181
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|181
|6
|Kevin Horgmo
|176
|7
|Mattia Guadagnini
|161
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|153
|9
|Isak Gifting
|136
|10
|Stephen Rubini
|121
US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 6 (of 8)
Pro Standings
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 3 (of 17)
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins