On the PulpMX Show tonight, Tomac called in to talk about his season and his move to Yamaha. Steve Matthes also asked about the knee injury, and Tomac went into detail, saying the following:

“So, I have a damaged MCL. Nothing else is damaged or torn on the MRI, but my MCL is torn. I guess it’s the only thing in your knee that can heal itself so now I’ve gotta take the time and heal it and hopefully not tweak it again. But for now, it is getting better every day. Actually, the hardest thing to do is squeeze a bike, because that’s the inside of your knee so that’s the point of contact and that’s the part that gets a little irritated. You know, I’m okay like in practice, then like I’m decent for a few laps but where it has been getting me is basically at the halfway mark in the main, and that’s exactly where I have been getting spit out the back. I mean you saw that in Boston and in Denver where I’m just kinda riding around. And it’s kinda effected the way I weight the bike too in the turns. So I’m hoping I can gain that strength back and that’s all I can do at this point. And looking to the future, I think I will be okay for outdoors to go ahead with it. As long as I don’t piss it off.”

Steve Matthes asked, “Is this something where you may take this weekend off or no?”

Tomac responded:

“Uh…I would say there is a higher probability of me taking this weekend off. Unless things really change in these next couple of days, I would say I’m not racing Salt Lake [City]. I am going there no matter what to be with Yamaha and all the fans in Salt Lake, but I would say there is a 98 percent chance I don’t race. …And what’s crazy is it’s torn but it is getting better. And it doesn’t really even make sense to me but for what the MRI says, so I don’t know, we’ll just see.”

So there you have it, Tomac confirmed the extent of his injury, when it happened, and that chances are he will rest for the supercross finale as he hopes to heal his knee heading into his first season of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as a member of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.

You can watch episode #503 of the PulpMX Show below (Tomac calls in around the 35:35 mark):