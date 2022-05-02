American Dream Not Over Yet for Jeffrey Herlings
Well, the chances are slim but it might not be over yet for Jeffrey Herlings' plans to race Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the U.S. this summer. A stubborn foot injury has really slowed Herlings return to the track and has all-but ruined any chance to repeat as FIM Motocross World Champion. The injury did appear to open the door for a title run in an American series that starts months later, but time is running out on the healing process. By the way, adding Ryan Dungey and Tony Cairoli to the team for the opening round of the Pro Motocross calendar does not eliminate the Herlings option.
Steve Matthes talked to Roger De Coster of Red Bull KTM over the weekend in Denver and De Coster indicated that the Austrian bosses were worried Herlings could even endanger his 2023 season if he came back too soon.
However, a report surfaced over the weekend from MXLarge.com indicating KTM was still discussing the matter as recently as this weekend at the MotoGP race in Jerez, Spain.
Says the article:
Jeffrey Herlings: "So many months off the bike. I have been swimming and on the bicycle. This week back to the doctor and we hope to have for some positive news. Four weeks is short (preperation to race in America)."
Pit Beirer: "Jeffrey (Herlings) will be back on the bike for the first time tomorrow. On Tuesday we will meet in Mattighofen, Austria to discuss his future. We want to do the riding test first and then decide what to do. If Jeffrey is fit, we have a plan to send him to America to race the AMA Nationals."
Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer