Hughes had another shot at history in the FIM Motocross of Nations in Slovakia. With Team USA’s record-breaking win streak snapped in 1994, the squad aimed for revenge in ’95 with Lamson on a 125, Emig on a 250 and…well, the 500 class was tough for the Americans without a 500 National Series. Kawasaki had an old KX500 laying around, so they just needed a Kawasaki rider to ride it. LaRocco was leaving for Suzuki and Kiedrowski was retiring, so Hughes got the pick. He rode valiantly, as did Emig and Lamson, but ultimately came up just short to the Belgian team of Marnicq Bervoets, Stefan Everts, and Joel Smets.

And speaking of Smets, he won the 1995 FIM 500cc World Championship aboard a Swedish-made Husaberg. They advertised his success with a win ad in Cycle News that begam, “Forget what you think you know about 4-strokes. Sure, most have the acceleration of a moped, yes most weigh about the same as a ’56 Buick and handle about as good. But you haven’t ridden the one that just won the 500cc World Championship.”

Also beginning to become a thing was the freestyle motocross movement, powered by VHS tapes like Fox Racing’s Terra Firma series and Crusty Demons of Dirt. Kawasaki Team Green’s Ricky Carmichael won his last AMA Amateur titles as a minicycle rider and was a year away from going pro. And terrible news came out of the Baja on June 3 when off-road icon Danny Hamel was killed when an unmarked police car pulled out in front of him as he was going 100 mph just after the start of the Baka 500. He was just 23 years old. News of his passing even made the New York Times.