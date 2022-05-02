Why does this matter so much? Well, a 24-moto championship is a longer grind, which makes the long game of staying healthy more critical. It also means one bad race, like a crash or DNF, would have less impact on a series when you have twice as many motos to make up points.

But there was a bigger point that would have an impact for years to come: Suzuki had stopped making an RM500 over a decade ago, and Yamaha’s air-cooled YZ490 was so uncompetitive the factory team didn’t bother to race the 500 Nationals anymore. Instead, those teams would just send their 250 riders down to the 125s for the second half of the nationals.

By ’94, and through today’s 450 class, all the manufacturers would have a bike for both classes for the whole season. This leads to deeper fields and more competition. The 500 two-stroke has a storied place in motocross history, but the truth is the last few years of the 500 Nationals usually only had four factory riders considered contenders for wins. Contrast that to today’s racing.

One other big change came for 1994. The nationals got a big new TV package on ESPN and ESPN2, putting them on the same network as the AMA Supercross Championship for the first time. Supercross began airing on ESPN weekly in 1989. Getting every national on TV was a big boost for the series as well.

1994 AMA Supercross Season Review: