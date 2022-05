Christian, what’s the situation like when you’re there in second? I know the track is slippery, so you can’t be aggressive just because of that. But at the same time, are you a little less aggressive than you would be if you weren’t thinking about points and trying to be safe? It had to be a tough situation.

Christian Craig: Yeah. A lot going through my mind when I have him right in front of me. I could have played it safe, or I could have made the pass for the championship. I got caught off guard. There was a little rock on that lip. Next thing I knew, I was on the ground. That one freaked me out a little bit. I just rushed and got up as fast as I can. Before that, I felt really good. I was clicking off the laps. I had a couple open opportunities where I could have put my front wheel in there, but I feel like if I had done that, he would have came back probably harder. So, I’ve got to expect that, and that’s fine. That’s racing, and the position he’s in. So, I played it safe until obviously I crashed. Then after that I was like, all right, let’s try to catch back up and get on the podium at least and minimize the damage.

Hunter, to follow up Christian’s question, he was right behind you. You were probably baiting him like, come on, test me. See what’s going to happen. How soon did you know that he wasn’t there?

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah. It was honestly like the next corner because that Yamaha is pretty loud. It’s a very distinctive noise and I didn’t hear it. The crowd obviously was a bit of a giveaway. I’m like, okay, something happened behind us. Then you see in your peripheral. I was like, okay, I guess he went down. Then it was just focus on myself, just click off consistent laps. There’s nothing I can do for championship hopes at that point. It’s just wherever he gets back to is wherever, and I just got to focus and win the thing now. Got a bit of a breather, so just don’t fumble that up.

You guys were tied even on the wins this year, four each. You take out Anaheim 3 and who knows where we’re at? Going into this last one, it’s probably whatever happens, happens. What do you think about this week?

Hunter Lawrence: Not much, honestly. What’s the points gap, 18 points now? So, as far as he’s concerned, he’s got a pretty safe race, really. I’m just going out to try and win and hopefully make it five wins this season. That’s all I can do, really. The chances of him getting less than 18 points or whatever, 19 points, it’s pretty unlikely. So just focus on myself and ride a bit of outdoors. One more day of supercross and enjoy the last day of supercross training for the year.