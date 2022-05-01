Eli Tomac and his big risk and switch to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has paid off. He's Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion for a second time. After the race Tomac revealed he had "jacked" his knee and had to struggle through Atlanta and Foxborough to get it done, and even didn't have the stuff to win his home race in Denver. Tomac doesn't usually reveal this much info, but championship celebrations have a way of leading to full disclosure. Perhaps Eli staying out of the drama has helped extend his career?

