It’s time to look at 1993 in our MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships, which will commence on May 28 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. We are celebrating the 50-year history of AMA Pro Motocross by going over each season from the start in 1972, one year at a time. Today, we reach a huge year in history—supercross history in particular.

Team Honda had won the last five AMA Supercross crowns in a row via Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton (three times) and Jean-Michel Bayle. But the team had fractured over the course of Bayle’s time here, and now that he had moved back to Europe for road racing, it seemed like Stanton would have an easy time notching a yet another title for the team. He would have to battle he rival from previous years, Yamaha's Damon Bradshaw, and he did have two younger teammates join him: Steve Lamson, Doug Henry, and two-time 125 West Region Champion Jeremy McGrath, who had graduated from the PEAK/Pro Circuit Honda team.

During the off-season McGrath won his first international 250cc SX at the Paris Supercross du Parc. Said Cycle News of his chances in a series preview, “Now 21 years old, McGrath should win more than one main event this season, and he stands a good chance of making the top five in the final point standings.” One person who did see the future greatness was Stanton himself, the three-time AMA Supercross and three-time AMA 250 Pro Motocross champion. In the same article he predicted that Jeremy would be the next big star in the world of supercross and motocross.

After a modest start—Kawasaki’s Mike LaRocco would win the Orlando SX opener and Yamaha’s Damon Bradshaw, still reeling from the previous year’s meltdown in the LASX finale, won the Houston round—McGrath took over. Literally. He won Anaheim, and then added Seattle, putting him past Cycle News’ prediction in just four races. By the time the series was over, the man who would soon be king had won as record-smashing ten rounds of the series. He clinched the title early and began a reign of AMA Supercross Championship wins that would stretch over four consecutive years with Honda, and he would take every record there was to take in AMA Supercross. It was an astonishingly fast rise to the top for Jeremy McGrath.