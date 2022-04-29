Weege Show: World Turned Crazy

Jason Weigandt does not walk and talk in this video. He just had ACL surgery. All he can do is sit and talk about the Denver SX, and Ryan Dungey coming out of retirement, and the wind that cancelled Friday practice (which hasn't happened in 17 years) and the Yamaha LCQ Challenge (which hasn't ever happened)....wait is this just the pain meds talking? The Weege Show is presented by the Honda CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022.Plus, it's now championship proven by Jett Lawrence!