Our man “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti had been grinding and his hard work paid off in the 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross…until he suffered a big crash at the 250SX East/West Showdown that resulted in a broken ulna (forearm bone). Nicoletti is doing well in his recovery and is hoping to return at the High Point National round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Despite the injury AND being on vacation, Nicoletti still answered some of your questions! Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil,

I had a question about muscle cramps and if you have a method for avoiding the, or controlling them (if you get them) after a supercross or national. I am sure that proper nutrition and hydration play a huge part in controlling leg cramps after competing, so I was wondering if you or any other riders suffered through this magical time while on a cramped plane on the way back home. I know that after a day of riding and trying to prepare through the week with hydration, I sometimes get the leg cramps at night, often times waking me up in complete discomfort. I was just curious as to how the top-level guys prepare and, at times, handle them at inopportune times.

George Sosnick

George,

That is a really good question! Our sport is literally stuck in the Stone Age when it comes to proper nutrition and hydration. For the conditions, and the amount of time logged through the weeks, most riders are uneducated when it comes to hydration and food. A lot of guys struggle with cramps. Not just muscle cramps though, also stomach cramps due to over exertion. But an easy way to get cramps under control is a proper sweat rate test. You can also calculate it on your own: weigh yourself in the morning and measure the amount of water and electrolytes you have throughout the day, weigh yourself once through the day and after each moto and training session. If will give you an idea, especially on hot days. Electrolytes and salt are your friend. Your blood is as salty as chicken noodle soup. I’m not a trainer, but I had one of the best in the sport for a lot of years, Seiji Ishii. I’ll post a link to an article he wrote that gives better understanding. Through my career, I’ve been fortunate enough where I never struggled with muscle cramps. However, stomach cramps I have. I OD’d on electrolytes at a national, not once, but twice. It was the worst experience riding a dirt bike I ever had. I learned my lesson the hard way. So always test the limits on a practice day no matter what.

Anyway, here is an article Seiji wrote about preventing muscle cramps.