Racerhead #17

DUNGEY?! (Keefer)

What?! Retirement wasn't sitting well with Ryan I guess, eh? I do know that Dungey has been testing some parts for the team but never thought he would come out of retirement and go racing this summer! But you know what? This is great for us fans! Dungey, Cairoli, possibly Herlings as well? Wow! What a summer! This might be an unpopular opinion, but I for one get more excited about outdoors than supercross. Seeing these riders open it up more in third and fourth gear is just a lot more exciting to me, and the fact they have to deal with the elements more makes me respect the racing a lot more. I am ready for the Dunge, but see him around fifth to seventh place, right? Coming off the couch should be tough, but I’m happy Ryan is back. At least for the first part of summer anyway!

PENALTY BOX (DC)

After last weekend’s race at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the AMA announced that two riders had been penalized after the race: Malcolm Stewart and Eli Tomac. On the penalty for Malcolm, Vurbmoto.com reported, “According to the AMA penalty report, Malcolm violated rule 4.19.b and was fined $1,000. The rule, is well, in regards to a rider or crew member relieving themselves anywhere other than in a fixed or portable restroom: ‘Riders or crew members observed to be relieving themselves anywhere other than in a fixed or portable restroom will be fined a minimum of $1,000.’”

Swap Moto Live got this quote from Malcolm: "Bro, after the parade lap the nerves kick in and everyone has to go," he said. "There was one porta-potty and it was full with a line. I crawled between two dozers parked in the tunnel, where no one could see, but someone saw me coming back out zipping up my pants."

That someone was apparently the stadium manager, who was watching from above and, according to one race official, he asked that Stewart be disqualified and forced to leave the stadium.

As for Tomac, who finished seventh but then did not stop at the podium after being waved toward it by officials who had been requested by the NBC director who wanted to have him interviewed. He had a chance to clinch the title but didn’t have his best stuff, so it’s not surprising that he was bummed and probably just didn’t want to talk to anyone. I’m sure after he clinches this thing tomorrow night he will have a lot to say, not to mention a lot of championship bonuses to cover that fine! It will also be Yamaha’s first AMA Supercross title since James Stewart in 2009.