Race Day Feed: Denver

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you bright and early from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, 16th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

MORNING REPORT

It's already been eventful here in Denver and we haven't seen a single gate drop yet. It’s apparently been a windy April here, and yesterday put an exclamation point that. The wind was so strong many of the teams had to take down their canopies, and just about anything that could catch the wind either took flight or got blown over. Not a good day for toupee wearers in Denver! Not a good day for free practices or the Yamaha LCQ Challenge, either—both were cancelled. Fortunately the Yamaha LCQ Challenge will get squeezed in next week in Salt Lake City. Also falling in the fortunate category, the crew here in Denver worked their tails off through the night to repair the damage from yesterday’s windstorm and as of now, things are much calmer than yesterday. Let’s hope that continues to be the case!

You know Eli Tomac is hoping for a calm day, as he’s poised to clinch his second Monster Energy 450SX Championship. Same goes for his teammate in the 250SX West Class, Christian Craig, who has a shot at wrapping up his first supercross title today. All Tomac has to do, no matter what Anderson does, is finish 14th or better. If Anderson doesn’t win, Tomac doesn’t even have to finish fourteenth, but the chances of Tomac finishing even outside the top ten are pretty slim. Craig has it a little tougher, but he’s still looking good. If he wins tonight, which he’s already done plenty this season, he wins the title, period. We’ll see if these Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha teammates are both crowned later on today.

As far as the track goes, odds are it’s going to be at least semi-dry today, although that remains to be seen. The wind was blowing hard all day yesterday and it’s probably not going to be completely still all day today, although at the moment it's not tearing apart banners and sending small children tumbling through the air. Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on how things are beginning to play out here in Denver.