Lucas Oil to Continue as Title Sponsor of Pro Motocross for 14th Season
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that world renowned Lucas Oil Products, Inc., will continue its role as title sponsor of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, for a 14th season. The American manufacturer and distributor of high-performance oils and additives for vehicles of all varieties, including motorcycles, will once again serve as the “Official Oil, Lubricant, and Additive” of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, which will kick off its 50th anniversary season beginning on May 28 from Southern California’s Fox Raceway.
Thanks to its unparalleled, longstanding support of motorsports disciplines of all kinds, Lucas Oil is one of the single-most-recognizable brands within the automotive and powersports industries, highlighted by an impressive ascension within motorcycling through its support of Pro Motocross for well over a decade. The brand played an integral role in the start of a new era for American motocross by assuming its titular role in 2009 and has never wavered in its commitment to the sport, series organizers MX Sports Pro Racing, and motocross fans around the world.
“Without the support of Lucas Oil, the Pro Motocross Championship and American motocross as a whole would not be where it is today, with a global footprint that makes this the preeminent off-road motorcycle racing series. As we prepare to embark on the 50th anniversary of this storied championship, we are incredibly fortunate to have a longstanding partner who is as invested in the sport as we are,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Lucas Oil’s commitment to our fans, athletes, and industry is second to none and they’ve brought even more value to the sport in utilizing their production platform to provide the best broadcast coverage the championship has ever seen to audiences around the world.”
With the championship’s 50th anniversary on the horizon, the 2022 season is a significant one for Lucas Oil, as its broadcast production arm, MAVTV Motorsports Network, has expanded its role to become the primary broadcast and streaming partner, via MAVTV Plus, of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. An unprecedented full slate of live telecasts awaits, setting a new standard for how fans of the sport can watch the season unfold from across the globe. MAVTV Motorsports Network is available on most cable, satellite, and digital television providers, while MAVTV Plus will provide worldwide live streaming of the 50th anniversary season for a yearly subscription of $99, or for $6.99 a month.
“Nearly a decade and a half ago Lucas Oil made the decision to fully embrace motocross, both as a sport and an industry, and establish a foundation for the next generation of American motocross to grow from. Now, 14 years later, we could not be prouder of how far we have come together, on the cusp of the 50th anniversary season,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil Products. “Much like our brand, motocross as a whole is built on passion and a hands-on enthusiast mindset. Pro Motocross represents the celebration and spectacle of this dedication, from the 40 riders who line up on every starting gate to the thousands of die-hard fans who hug the fence lines at the Nationals all summer long. We cannot wait for this landmark season to unfold, strengthening our commitment to the sport even further with a historic broadcast partnership through MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTV Plus.”
Fittingly, Lucas Oil’s roots stem from Southern California, much like the motocross industry. Founded by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas in Corona in 1989, Lucas Oil Products was created to provide consumers with the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. More than three decades later, Lucas Oil’s range of products is unparalleled, with a diversified range of industry segments that includes the automotive, industrial, marine, motorsports, outdoor, and powersports marketplaces, many of which were established by Forrest Lucas himself. With more than 300 premium oil and lubricant products available, Lucas Oil boasts the largest variety of shelf products from any oil company in the United States, with a distribution network spanning 48 different countries.
The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will be bookended by the holiday weekends that serve as the proverbial starting point and finishing point of the summer, with the season-opening round over Memorial Day Weekend on May 28 and the season finale over Labor Day Weekend on September 3. The 12-round season will visit 10 different states, visiting iconic venues with decades of history like the Hangtown Classic (June 4), High Point Raceway (June 18), RedBud MX (July 2), The Wick 338 (July 9), Spring Creek MX Park (July 16), Washougal MX Park (July 23), Unadilla MX (August 13), and Budds Creek Motocross Park (August 20), as well as additional world-class venues in Fox Raceway (May 28 & September 3), Thunder Valley Motocross Park (June 11), and Ironman Raceway (August 27).
Tickets to each round of the 2022 season are now available and can be purchased by visiting the official website of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, ProMotocross.com.
