Lucas Oil to Continue as Title Sponsor of Pro Motocross for 14th Season

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that world renowned Lucas Oil Products, Inc., will continue its role as title sponsor of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, for a 14th season. The American manufacturer and distributor of high-performance oils and additives for vehicles of all varieties, including motorcycles, will once again serve as the “Official Oil, Lubricant, and Additive” of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, which will kick off its 50th anniversary season beginning on May 28 from Southern California’s Fox Raceway.

Thanks to its unparalleled, longstanding support of motorsports disciplines of all kinds, Lucas Oil is one of the single-most-recognizable brands within the automotive and powersports industries, highlighted by an impressive ascension within motorcycling through its support of Pro Motocross for well over a decade. The brand played an integral role in the start of a new era for American motocross by assuming its titular role in 2009 and has never wavered in its commitment to the sport, series organizers MX Sports Pro Racing, and motocross fans around the world.

“Without the support of Lucas Oil, the Pro Motocross Championship and American motocross as a whole would not be where it is today, with a global footprint that makes this the preeminent off-road motorcycle racing series. As we prepare to embark on the 50th anniversary of this storied championship, we are incredibly fortunate to have a longstanding partner who is as invested in the sport as we are,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Lucas Oil’s commitment to our fans, athletes, and industry is second to none and they’ve brought even more value to the sport in utilizing their production platform to provide the best broadcast coverage the championship has ever seen to audiences around the world.”