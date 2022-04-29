Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Denver

How to Watch Denver

April 29, 2022 10:30am
by:

The 16 round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 23, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. This will be the ninth round of the ten-round 250SX West Region of the 2022 season and this round will also be a KTM Jr. Supercross round. This is the first race in Denver since 2019, and remember, this will be the third and final straight day races in a row, so you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual. Also note that the race airs on NBC this weekend. What you need to know the most: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. THIS IS 1 p.m LOCAL TIME IN DENVER.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. NBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 16th-round main program beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have an off weekend before the seventh round MXGP of Italy on May 7 and 8.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will several weeks off before resuming with the sixth round Hoosier GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Indiana on May 7 and 8.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2022 Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States341
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States298
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States275
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States272
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France266
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States194
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia171
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States158
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States127
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan125
Full Standings

Other Links

General

2022 AMA Numbers
2022 450SX Team Guide
2022 250SX Team Guide
2022 250SX West Region Team Guide
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide 

Denver Supercross

Denver Supercross Race Center
Denver Supercross Injury Report
Denver Supercross 450SX Entry List
Denver Supercross 250SX West Entry List
Denver Supercross KTM Jrs. Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

Empower Field at Mile High
1701 Bryant St
Denver, CO 80204

Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Denver Supercross.

Track Map

The 2022 Denver Supercross layout.
The 2022 Denver Supercross layout. SupercrossLive

animated track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Denver Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, April 30, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Denver, Colorado.

2022 Denver Supercross race day schedule
2022 Denver Supercross race day schedule AMA

Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now