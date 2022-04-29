We semi-sorta knew that Antonio Cairoli might come to the U.S. and race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, as he said so during his retirement event last fall. But that was back in September so many things can change in that amount of time. The news last week that he would race (at least) the first two rounds of the season came as a pleasant surprise.

Today’s news is more like a bombshell. No one had “Ryan Dungey is about to come out of retirement” on the bingo card. Yet, here it is! Ryan Dungey is back! KTM says Dungey, like Cairoli, is only contesting the first two rounds of the series, but that is likely just an escape clause in case it doesn’t go well. If Dungey is feeling good after two races, do you think he or the team will park it? Doubtful.

What do we think about all this? Here we go.

Jason Thomas: Wow, breaking news on a Friday! For a few weeks now, I’ve been wondering how KTM would respond to the struggles of this 2022 season both here and abroad. Cooper Webb’s title defense has been less than ideal, to put it mildly. He’s on the precipice of joining a very short list of defending champions to not win a race the following year. Red Bull KTM team’s only win has come from Marvin Musquin, who many considered a “third man” this year. As we looked to summer for some sort of reprieve, we were only met with more uncertainty. With Aaron Plessinger still out with an arm injury, rumors of Cooper Webb sitting out this summer’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and Musquin not even scheduled to participate, it was hard to find a solid plan to fix KTM’s U.S. racing fortunes. To make matters worse, defending FIM Motocross World Champion Jeffrey Herlings has been out the entire MXGP season, and their long-time hero Antonio Cairoli is in his first season of semi-retirement. All in all, it’s been a frustrating go for the boys in orange after a dominant 2021.