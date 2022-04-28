Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Watch: Denver Supercross Animated Track Map

April 28, 2022 10:10am | by:

Take a lap around Empower Field at Mile High for round 16 (of 17) of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Denver Supercross. This will be the ninth round of the ten-round 250SX West Region of the 2022 season and this round will also be a KTM Jr. Supercross round. This will be the first race in Denver since 2019.

Note: the Denver Supercross is a day race this year, so qualifying, heat races, and the main events will all take place earlier than normal.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

