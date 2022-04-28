Jett Lawrence clinched the 250SX East title in Foxborough but there was plenty of other things to talk about! Today we look at Eli Tomac stalling early in the 450SX main event, Jason Anderson's cool wheel tap in the whoops while making a pass for the lead, and Marvin Musquin connecting a solid fist bump on the podium with Chase Sexton.

We also break down whether or not Austin Forkner gained an advantage when he was forced off the track as well as Pierce Brown and RJ Hampshire coming together. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

