Note that because it’s Steve Matthes’ race, and therefore his rules, there have been a few adjustments made. Weltin and Wageman both got Wild Card invites even though they are on 250’s. Joan Cros and Gared Steinke both scored enough points to qualify, but Cros is out with an injury, and Steinke has been banned from entering. This moved Cozadd and Taylor into qualifying position. Even though Chisholm and Breece both qualified for the race, they are reported to be starting in the second row, as they have both made (and placed quite well in) plenty of main events this year.

If you thought watching a 450SX LCQ was exciting, this race should be all time. Though there will be no live feed of the race, check back here on Racer X Friday for coverage and results, and tune in to the PulpMX Show on Monday night for a full recap (you can watch the live stream of the PulpMX Show on YouTube or on our Racer X Facebook page).

But here is the best part. It’s not just the privateers who benefit from this race. As mentioned earlier, Yamaha gave a YZ450F to be raffled off, as well as plenty of other prizes which you can check out, and purchase tickets for on PulpMX.com. You have until Monday, May 2, to purchase tickets. Last year almost $74K was raised—let’s see if we can top that this year and help these privateers make it to their next race.