450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Denver

April 28, 2022 1:00pm
by:

This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Denver, Colorado. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out with a knee injury. He will not return for either of the final two rounds of supercross.

Joan Cros – Wrist | Out

Comment: Cros is out for the remainder of supercross with a thumb injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis injured his wrist in Detroit. He’ll return to racing for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin is out with broken T6 and T7 vertebrae.

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger is back riding but will return to racing for Pro Motocross following a broken arm sustained while practicing.

Ken Roczen – Health | Out

Comment: Roczen has been dealing with ongoing health issues, which prompted him to put his supercross season on hold. He won’t return for Denver or Salt Lake City, but he is expected to race Pro Motocross.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Dean Wilson took a footpeg to the bum in St. Louis and sustained a huge gash. He also lost a lot of blood, which is still affecting him. He’s out for the season.

250SX WEST REGION

Mitchell Falk – Back | Out

Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | TBD

Comment: Hammaker is back riding after sustaining injuries to his back and spleen, but as of now there is no hard word on whether or not he’ll race either Denver or Salt Lake City. If you’re betting on when he’ll return, betting on Denver doesn’t seem like a wise choice.

Ty Masterpool – Wrist | Out

Comment: Masterpool will return to racing at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after hurting his wrist before supercross.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms suffered at A1.

Jerry Robin – Shoulder | In

Comment: Robin will return to action in Denver after dealing with torn ligaments in his shoulder.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz is currently out after breaking the top of his humerus and won’t return to racing until the nationals begin.

Richard Taylor – Arm | Out

Comment: Taylor was hoping to return to action in Denver but isn’t quite ready. He’s aiming for a return at the beginning of Pro Motocross.

Cole Thompson – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Thompson is out for supercross with a torn left labrum.

250SX EAST REGION

250SX East Region racing resumes next weekend at the finale in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Justin Cooper – Foot

Comment: Cooper is out for supercross with a broken foot.

Ryder Floyd – Foot

Comment: Broken metatarsals have Floyd out for supercross.

Jace Kessler – Wrist

Comment: Kessler is out for supercross after breaking his wrist in Arlington.

Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis

Comment: Kilroy will miss the rest of supercross after fracturing his pelvis and femur in Indianapolis.

Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee

Comment: Kitchen crashed in Arlington and fractured his tibia and broke his kneecap. He’s back riding but will more than likely not get behind the gates again until Pro Motocross.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder

Comment: Martin is out for the supercross season due to problems with his left labrum.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder

Comment: McAdoo sustained an AC separation before St. Louis. He should be ready for Pro Motocross.

Cameron McAdoo's Kawasaki KX250.
Cameron McAdoo's Kawasaki KX250. Align Media

Phil Nicoletti – Arm

Comment: Nicoletti’s team tells us he should be back in action by High Point following a broken ulna, sustained in Atlanta.

Brock Papi – Collarbone

Comment: Papi is out for supercross with a broken collarbone.

Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs, Back

Comment: Peters is out for the season after breaking his hand, some ribs, and his C5 and C6 vertebrae in St. Louis.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist

Comment: Reynolds should be back for Pro Motocross after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Comment: Robertson is out with a wrist injury sustained before Indianapolis.

Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee

Comment: Schock is out until 2023 after sustaining a punctured lung, bruised shoulder, and torn ACL and MCL in Arlington.

Max Vohland – Thumb

Comment: Vohland broke his thumb while practicing and will sit out the rest of supercross.

The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now