This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Denver, Colorado. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.
450SX CLASS
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo is out with a knee injury. He will not return for either of the final two rounds of supercross.
Joan Cros – Wrist | Out
Comment: Cros is out for the remainder of supercross with a thumb injury.
Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out
Comment: Ferrandis injured his wrist in Detroit. He’ll return to racing for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Vann Martin – Back | Out
Comment: Martin is out with broken T6 and T7 vertebrae.
Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out
Comment: Plessinger is back riding but will return to racing for Pro Motocross following a broken arm sustained while practicing.
Ken Roczen – Health | Out
Comment: Roczen has been dealing with ongoing health issues, which prompted him to put his supercross season on hold. He won’t return for Denver or Salt Lake City, but he is expected to race Pro Motocross.
Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out
Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL.
Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out
Comment: Dean Wilson took a footpeg to the bum in St. Louis and sustained a huge gash. He also lost a lot of blood, which is still affecting him. He’s out for the season.
250SX WEST REGION
Mitchell Falk – Back | Out
Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.
Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | TBD
Comment: Hammaker is back riding after sustaining injuries to his back and spleen, but as of now there is no hard word on whether or not he’ll race either Denver or Salt Lake City. If you’re betting on when he’ll return, betting on Denver doesn’t seem like a wise choice.
Ty Masterpool – Wrist | Out
Comment: Masterpool will return to racing at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after hurting his wrist before supercross.
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms suffered at A1.
Jerry Robin – Shoulder | In
Comment: Robin will return to action in Denver after dealing with torn ligaments in his shoulder.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out
Comment: Schwartz is currently out after breaking the top of his humerus and won’t return to racing until the nationals begin.
Richard Taylor – Arm | Out
Comment: Taylor was hoping to return to action in Denver but isn’t quite ready. He’s aiming for a return at the beginning of Pro Motocross.
Cole Thompson – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Thompson is out for supercross with a torn left labrum.
250SX EAST REGION
250SX East Region racing resumes next weekend at the finale in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Justin Cooper – Foot
Comment: Cooper is out for supercross with a broken foot.
Ryder Floyd – Foot
Comment: Broken metatarsals have Floyd out for supercross.
Jace Kessler – Wrist
Comment: Kessler is out for supercross after breaking his wrist in Arlington.
Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis
Comment: Kilroy will miss the rest of supercross after fracturing his pelvis and femur in Indianapolis.
Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee
Comment: Kitchen crashed in Arlington and fractured his tibia and broke his kneecap. He’s back riding but will more than likely not get behind the gates again until Pro Motocross.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder
Comment: Martin is out for the supercross season due to problems with his left labrum.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder
Comment: McAdoo sustained an AC separation before St. Louis. He should be ready for Pro Motocross.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm
Comment: Nicoletti’s team tells us he should be back in action by High Point following a broken ulna, sustained in Atlanta.
Brock Papi – Collarbone
Comment: Papi is out for supercross with a broken collarbone.
Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs, Back
Comment: Peters is out for the season after breaking his hand, some ribs, and his C5 and C6 vertebrae in St. Louis.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist
Comment: Reynolds should be back for Pro Motocross after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Comment: Robertson is out with a wrist injury sustained before Indianapolis.
Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee
Comment: Schock is out until 2023 after sustaining a punctured lung, bruised shoulder, and torn ACL and MCL in Arlington.
Max Vohland – Thumb
Comment: Vohland broke his thumb while practicing and will sit out the rest of supercross.