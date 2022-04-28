It’s time to take a look at the 20th year of AMA Pro Motocross, 1991, in our MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which will begin on May 28 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. What started in 1972 as a very quaint, scattered affair involving four different championship series had been boiled down to a thriving series that overlapped with AMA Supercross, which by then had become the biggest series in dirt bike racing.

When the 1991 season started, Team Honda’s Jeff Stanton was on top of the world, having won both SX and 250 MX in both 1989 and ’90. He had taken over just as a bevy of superstars were winding their careers down. Bob Hannah, Broc Glover, and Johnny O’Mara had recently retired. Rick Johnson would join him on the sidelines after five SX rounds, finishing 20-10-10-10-8 in those five races, his wrist constantly locking up due to his broken navicular bone. And Ron Lechien, injured for all of 1990 after breaking his femur at the ’89 Steel City 500 National, would pretty much be done by the end of the year after a brief 500cc National ride with TUF Racing.

The Hi-Flyers trading cards were a hit in 1991! Check out several of them below.