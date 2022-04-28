You once tried to break the world record for the longest jump but ended up getting injured. Tell us about that.

I mean the world record jump… That wasn’t my decision to go do that. It was kind of presented to me and I agreed to it thinking it would be kind of mellow, but as soon as a I got into that, we started hitting the 350-foot mark and that’s when shit got really serious and scary. We were going there every day and we were barely even able to eat breakfast. I like to hit the jump a lot, so I was getting 350-feet over and over again. I’d hit it 20 times a day just getting it down. It started getting fun but then I started getting into the 400-foot mark and I had that one bad pull, and it was kind of history from there. I ended up breaking my ankle and I sprained the other one. I don’t know… It was something that was presented to me, and it wasn’t something that I really had a desire to go and do. I was asked to do it, so I did it and now that I’ve had the experience, I’ve jumped the record. I know it’s not official, but I’m content with myself and I know what I’ve done. I’m content with that. I don’t think I’ll be revisiting that one unless it is worth the pay or worth risking my life every time I go out. It wasn’t really worth it.

What’s different on your bike compared to a bone stock Kawasaki KX450? Oh, and there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that you’ve sold Kawasaki a few motorcycles along the way.

I’ve got A Kit Pro Circuit suspension on it. I’ve also got a Pro Circuit pipe. That’s about it. The motor, for the most part, is pretty stock. Actually, the motor is completely stock. I just put a pipe on it. Recently, I just built a motor. I’d like to get more power for the Quarter pipe stuff. I got second in MTX Quarter pipe High Air this year and that was just on a stock motor, so I think that with a little more in 2022, it’ll do me justice.

How was the Slayground originated? Has it been your family’s property before you turned it into a huge freestyle-playground?

Yeah, they owned the property. They still live there. Slayground, that’s where I lived for 21 years of my life. I grew up in that house. That was my backyard and that’s where I grew-up and learned how to ride over the years. That first video we did out there, that’s how I got invited to X Games. My dad was like, “Screw it! We’re putting a ramp down here and a step-up jump.” From there we just started running it. I just rode there for a couple years. It paid-off a lot in just hitting ramps and getting my whips down and just practicing all of the techniques down. That’s where I learned all of this stuff. I had a driveway with a speed bump on it and we had a bunch of contraptions we made out of pallets and trailers and stuff. That’s where I learned all of my technical wheelie riding and stuff like that. Yeah, that’s in Encinitas, California, and that’s my parents’ house and it was a playground type area, so we just called it the Slayground.

Talking about Slayground: Where does your nickname “Slay” come from?

Well my nickname when I was racing used to be A-Hodge and then it turned to Slay Hodge and then it turned to Slay. It just evolved over the years from riding dirt bikes and being out with my buddies.