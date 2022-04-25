Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Sat Apr 30
Sun May 1
Sat May 7
Sat May 7
Sun May 8
Watch: Foxborough Supercross Highlights & Results

April 25, 2022 2:50pm | by:

Videos: NBC Motorsports

Highlights from round 15 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Check out the results for both the 250SX and 450SX main events and the respective championship points below.

250SX

250SX Main Event Results

Supercross

Foxborough - 250SX East Main Event

April 23, 2022
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Austin Forkner 18 Laps0:51.552 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250
2Jett Lawrence +00.5800:51.287 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Pierce Brown +04.7460:52.445 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
4Mitchell Oldenburg +32.8430:53.067 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
5Kyle Chisholm +34.3310:53.553 Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
250SX East Region Standings

Note: Jett Lawrence claimed the 250SX East Region title with one round remaining. 

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia192
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States139
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States128
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States122
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil116
45S0X

450SX Main Event Results

Supercross

Foxborough - 450SX Main Event

April 23, 2022
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Anderson 24 Laps0:51.505 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2Chase Sexton +03.1110:51.417 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Marvin Musquin +18.1660:51.537 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Malcolm Stewart +23.0200:51.945 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Justin Barcia +23.7450:52.204 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
450SX Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States341
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States298
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States275
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States272
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France266
