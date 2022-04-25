Watch: Foxborough Supercross Highlights & Results
April 25, 2022 2:50pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos: NBC Motorsports
Highlights from round 15 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Check out the results for both the 250SX and 450SX main events and the respective championship points below.
250SX
250SX Main Event Results
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Austin Forkner
|18 Laps
|0:51.552
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|+00.580
|0:51.287
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Pierce Brown
|+04.746
|0:52.445
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|+32.843
|0:53.067
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Kyle Chisholm
|+34.331
|0:53.553
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
250SX East Region Standings
Note: Jett Lawrence claimed the 250SX East Region title with one round remaining.
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|192
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|139
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|128
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|122
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|116
45S0X
450SX Main Event Results
Supercross
Foxborough - 450SX Main EventApril 23, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|24 Laps
|0:51.505
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Chase Sexton
|+03.111
|0:51.417
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|+18.166
|0:51.537
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|+23.020
|0:51.945
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|+23.745
|0:52.204
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
450SX Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|341
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|298
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|275
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|272
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|266