Early in the race, Eli looked aggressive on Cooper, like he was trying to make the move, but didn’t get it. Then you made a pretty aggressive move. No contact, but he stalls. What was that like for you? Was that an opportunity that you saw and you wanted it then?

Those first few laps are a little bit crazy. I think it’s just chaotic and you’re trying to pass each other. Especially when you have Cooper up front. He’s a good rider. He’s kind of a tough one to pass. He’s also really fast. Luckily, he was giving some Eli some fits and I was able to sneak in there and zap Eli. I honestly didn’t know he stalled it. It was tough because when you’re in the beginning and Eli is trying to square up some of the corners and stuff like that, some of the guys come from behind and they kind of catch you by surprise. I think I kind of caught Eli by surprise. I was able to get by him and get out front pretty quick.

In that rhythm lane you pulled out the two, three, three, three, four. Did you just do it in the main? Did you have it in your back pocket? Did you eye that up at all during the day and be like, I’m going to save it?

I think most of us in practice hit it a few times, but just the way that the track wore down and stuff like that made it really tough to have it be ideal to hit every lap. In the main event I hit it maybe two times or so. I was just trying to figure out if it was faster, but I don't think it was very ideal to hit it every lap. It’s tough the way this track broke down because underneath some of those little dust pockets, you didn’t know how bad the kickers were or anything like that. So, you were trying to avoid that. That’s what I was trying to do those first couple laps, see if I could do a rhythm that was off of what everyone else was doing, and then I could stay maybe somewhat in the smoother part of the track. But it just wasn’t ideal for the whole time.

Two wins, two weeks in a row. The big difference between this week to last week is just the size of the track. How did that translate for you this week to go from something as big as Atlanta last week to something as tight as the stadium was today?

It’s two completely different tracks. Honestly, this one, I really like Atlanta and I feel very, very comfortable riding a style track like that. Coming into this weekend, obviously we’ve been racing traditional stadiums and stuff like that, but I’m not as comfortable sometimes in these tracks that break down and stuff like that. I feel like I’m more of a west coast guy when it gets really dry, slick, kind of like Anaheim or something like that. Luckily all our work that we’ve been doing, the bike feels really good. I’ve been feeling as comfortable as can be. I don't think anyone was fully comfortable out there. I feel better than I ever have on these style of tracks. When they break down, I feel more in control than I have been in past years.