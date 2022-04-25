After a busy weekend of racing we are still catching up in our MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which begins on May 28 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The series is celebrating its 50-year history this summer, so we’ve been counting down each year, one at a time. And right now, we’re at 1986.

A lot happened in 1985 that affected things moving forward. First was the end of works bikes, as the AMA’s Production Rule came into being at the start of the ’86 season, in the hopes that it would bring costs down and also even out the racing. Unfortunately, it did not—at least not right away. Honda had gotten so far ahead of the other brands with their works equipment that their 1986 production models that they had to race were very good, which meant they would still have an advantage. And with a racing budget that allowed them to have superstars like David Bailey, Johnny O’Mara, and new addition Rick Johnson, they had talent to burn.