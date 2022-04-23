The Thrill is to Battle | Weege Show Foxboro Wrap Up

Austin Forkner has been through the ups and downs but the thrill of the fight kept him going, and that's how he fought off Jett Lawrence to win his first race in two years. Jason Weigandt covers that and more in this walk and talk from MotoAmerica in Atlanta--while talking Monster Energy AMA Supercross. It's brought to you by RaceTech.com and the Gold Valves and Race Engine Services you know and love.